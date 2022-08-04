BRIEFS: Gubernatorial and County Appointments Announced – LACoFD And Dental Board of California

Gov. Newsom Announces Appointment

SACRAMENTO – Gov. Gavin Newsom July 29, announced the following appointment.

Joni A. Forge, 65, of Long Beach, has been appointed to the Dental Board of California. Forge has been a dentist at the CDI Dental Group since 2018 and has been an adjunct clinical instructor at the USC Herman Ostrow School of Dentistry since 2022. She was owner and a dentist at Overhill Dental from 1995 to 2021. Forge was owner and a dentist at Joni Forge DDS from 1985 to 2004. She is a member of the American Dental Association, California Dental Association and National Dental Association. Forge earned a Doctor of Dentistry degree from the University of California, San Francisco School of Dentistry. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $100 per diem. Forge is a Democrat.

Advertisement

Supervisors Appoint Anthony C. Marrone As LACoFDs Acting Fire Chief

LOS ANGELES — Following the retirement of Fire Chief Daryl L. Osby, the County of Los Angeles Board of Supervisors has appointed Deputy Fire Chief Anthony C. Marrone to serve as acting fire chief over the County of Los Angeles Fire Department, effective Aug. 1.

Marrone steps into the role with previous experience serving in the same capacity during his predecessor’s leave of absence in 2021. With more than 36 years of experience, his well-established career combines broad experience in both emergency and business operations with an extensive list of accomplishments and assignments, including supervising and managing the Leadership and Professional Standards Bureau, Special Services Bureau and Emergency Medical Services Bureau.

Marrone will lead one of the largest and most diverse fire departments in the world, providing traditional and non-traditional fire and life safety services to more than 4.0 million residents and communities in 60 cities and 122 unincorporated areas served by the department within its 2,311-square-mile service area. The department operates out of 177 fire stations, with just over 5,000 emergency responders and business professionals operating within an annual budget of $1.4 billion. In addition, the fire department provides ocean lifeguard, 9-1-1 dispatch, health hazardous materials, and forestry services throughout the county.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Print

