LA County BRIEFS: Empowering Students and Launch of New Department of Economic Opportunity

Empowering Students to Call School Threat Response Teams

LOS ANGELES — Los Angeles County Supervisors Janice Hahn and Kathryn Barger have proposed a new education campaign that would inform local students about how to report potential threats of school violence.

The School Threat Assessment Response Teams or START program was created in 2009 as a way to prevent school violence. In 2019, Hahn and Barger championed expanding the START team members from 10 to 42. The teams consist of mental health professionals who respond to reports about students who may be a threat to themselves or others.

Anyone can contact START and make a referral when they see warning signs by emailing START@dmh.lacounty.gov or calling 213-739-5565.

The Board of Supervisors July 26, unanimously approved a motion instructing the Department of Mental Health to implement an education campaign to inform students about what START does, how to make a referral to START if they see concerning behavior from a peer and examples of warning signs and behavior to report.

The education campaign should be launched during the 2022-2023 school year.

Details: https://tinyurl.com/4e45vf37

Los Angeles County Launches New Department of Economic Opportunity

LOS ANGELES — On July 21, the Los Angeles County Department of Economic Opportunity or DEO became an official county department. DEO unites services previously performed by four different agencies within the county, including workforce development, strategic economic development and advocacy, and small business assistance and growth.

Details: opportunity.lacounty.gov and @EconOppLA.

