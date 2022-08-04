A Day In Nature

Join LA County Parks & Recreation in celebrating our connection to the land, health and wellness and all things wild found in our parks and surrounding ecosystems at Deane Dana Friendship Park, Aug. 13. The event will feature activities including live animal ambassador presentations, story time, crafts, live entertainment, guided hikes, community booths and plant giveaways. The center will be in attendance with a resource booth for the community.

Time: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 13

Cost: Free

Details: 310-519-6115; http://parks.lacounty.gov/deane-dana-friendship-natural-area/

Venue: Deane Dana Friendship Park, 1805 W 9th St., San Pedro

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Print

