Ports Postpone Container Dwell Fee For Four Weeks

SAN PEDRO — The San Pedro Bay ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach will postpone consideration of the “Container Dwell Fee” for four weeks, until Aug. 26.

Since the program was announced on Oct. 25, the two ports have seen a combined decline of 26% in aging cargo on the docks.

The executive directors of both ports will reassess fee implementation after monitoring data over the next month. Fee implementation has been postponed by both ports since the start of the program. The Long Beach and Los Angeles Boards of Harbor Commissioners have both extended the fee program through Oct. 26.

