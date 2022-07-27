Getty 25 Celebrates Wilmington

Banning House

You’re invited to a series of ten free, outdoor community art festivals across Los Angeles this summer in celebration of the Getty Center’s 25th anniversary.

Join Getty and Avalon Arts and Cultural Alliance for this all-ages celebration at historic Banning Park. Participate in interactive workshops, dance along to live music, shop local vendors, connect with community organizations, step inside an immersive digital experience of Getty collections, and enjoy photo booths, and giveaways.

Time: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. July 30

Cost: Free

Details: https://www.getty.edu/visit/cal/events/ev_3482.html

Venue: Banning Park, 1331 Eubank Ave., Wilmington

