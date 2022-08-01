ALERT: City of Carson Notified of Air Pollutant Discharge Under Investigation by SCAQMD

The City of Carson was advised by South Coast Air Quality Management District or AQMD that an air pollutant discharge by Parter Medical Products, Inc. or Parter may constitute a health hazard late July 28.

Parter, located at 17015 Kingsview Avenue in Carson is under investigation for Ethylene Oxide or EtO emissions. EtO is a flammable, colorless gas used in many industries to make products including antifreeze, textiles, solvents, detergents and adhesives.

The City Council unanimously voted to take proactive measures months prior with AQMD by placing monitors in Hemingway Park and other areas in the City of Carson for early detection

AQMD, with assistance from the California Air Resources Board or CARB, is conducting local air monitoring to determine levels of EtO near the facility and in the surrounding community. Mobile monitoring was conducted to collect survey data on volatile organic compounds or VOCs, and signals associated with EtO were elevated near and downwind of the facility. Individual grab samples (an air sample collected at one location at one point in time) were taken to confirm elevated ethylene oxide levels. AQMD is further investigating EtO emissions in the nearby residential communities and the agency is working with the City of Carson to identify additional locations to collect 24-hour samples in the nearest community and school. The agency will continue to work with Parter to identify the source(s) of EtO from their operations and identify actions to reduce emissions.

For the most up-to-date information, go to Parter (aqmd.gov).

