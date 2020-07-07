LB Mayor Announces Two New Programs to Address COVID-19

Long Beach Mayor Robert Garcia announced on June 30 that the City of Long Beach is starting two new funds to assist those affected by COVID-19.

The first is the Black Health Equity Initiative within the Long Beach Health Department. Its purpose is to improve healthcare for black residents of Long Beach, who are almost twice as likely to die from COVID-19 than any other group. In addition, Garcia said the black infant mortality rate in the city and the country was a health crisis.

The initiative is in alignment with Framework for Reconciliation and will help health providers to provide better care to black patients.

The second is the Coronavirus Relief Fund, which will be within the city structure and will fund nonprofit groups helping the community fight COVID-19.

Both funds will initially have $1 million each. This is funding provided by the State of California.