Help Available For Long Beach Renters

LONG BEACH – The city of Long Beach announced July 4, that application forms and program materials are available for a newly launched rental assistance program that will help provide relief to qualified tenants affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. The program was unanimously approved earlier this month by the city council.

This emergency program will help provide much-needed relief to hundreds of Long Beach renters and their landlords as the pandemic continues to impact the city. This will provide direct support to some of those who need it most during this time.

The Long Beach CARES Emergency Rental Assistance Program (LB CARES), which is being administered by the city’s Development Services Department, will provide up to $1,000 per month of rental assistance payments for up to three months on behalf of qualifying Long Beach residents who have lost income due to COVID-19 and meet federal low-income requirements. The monthly assistance payments will be provided directly to property owners or landlords on behalf of qualifying residents and will be applicable to rent due during the eligible period from March 27, until the end of the City’s Safer at Home Order.

Eligible applicants will be required to submit documentation confirming substantive income losses caused by job layoffs, furloughs or reduction in hours or pay during the COVID-19 pandemic period beginning March 27. All documentation, including rental lease agreements, will be subject to verification.Information and application materials (available in English, Spanish, Khmer and Tagalog), including eligibility requirements, are available on the program website: longbeach.gov/lbcares.