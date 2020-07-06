LA City Controller Suspends Salary of Councilmember Accused of Racketeering

Los Angeles City Controller Ron Galperin announced in a press release on June 29 that he moved to terminate all payments toward City Council Member José Huizar starting June 23. This came on the heels of Huizar being suspended from office on June 23 under a racketeering charge. all payments toward City Council Member José Huizar starting June 23. This came on the heels of Huizar being suspended from office on June 23 under a racketeering charge.

The city council’s motion to suspend Huizar stated it would be unacceptable to have Huizar continue in office while being charged with corruption. Galperin said it would also be unacceptable for Huizar to receive a salary while being charged with corruption.

Galperin said he believes in the principle that everyone is innocent until proven guilty, but that the information about Huizar’s conduct was shocking and unacceptable.

Prior to being suspended, Huizar received bi-weekly payments of $8,192.85, and received $213,833.40 in total per year.