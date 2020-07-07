Long Beach Framework of Reconciliation Listening Session Dates

Long Beach Town Hall sessions allow for a larger number of community members to share their experiences, feedback and ideas with City of Long Beach leadership. In an effort to accommodate as many people as possible, participants will have three minutes each to speak. All sessions will be recorded and posted afterward at http://longbeach.gov/health/healthy-living/office-of-equity/reconciliation/

Community Town Hall – Open Forum

5:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. July 9

Community Town Hall – Open Forum

4 to 7 p.m. July 12

Listening Sessions: In partnership with community stakeholders, the City of Long Beach is conducting a listening sessions that will provide a space for topic-specific concerns, ideas and suggestions that may have been missed in the Town Halls. Register for a session below, share your thoughts at EquityLB@longbeach.gov, or complete this brief survey.