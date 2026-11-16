LOS ANGELES — Gov. Gavin Newsom Nov. 16 announced that the Samuel Oschin Air and Space Center at the California Science Center in state-owned Exposition Park is now open to the public. The new, free-to-visit, state-of-the-art addition is home to the California-made space shuttle Endeavour. Recently, Gov. Newsom joined a fireside chat at a public preview of the new Air and Space Center to celebrate California’s legacy of aviation and space exploration. The expansion to one of the Golden State’s most visited family and science destinations aims to inspire the next generation of Golden State innovators, engineers, scientists, and explorers.

“Endeavour is California innovation at its best — bold, ambitious, and built to push the limits of what’s possible. Now, with the Samuel Oschin Air and Space Center, millions of kids and families can stand beneath that history and imagine what comes next. To everyone who helped make this world-class destination a reality, thank you for investing in California’s next generation of dreamers, scientists, engineers, and explorers.”

The Samuel Oschin Air and Space Center

The expansion adds roughly 200,000 square feet to the California Science Center and provides a permanent home for the Space Shuttle Endeavour in a vertical launch configuration with its external tank and twin solid rocket boosters. The installation has been described as the world’s first and only authentic display of a space shuttle in launch position, giving Californians and visitors from across the globe an unprecedented opportunity to experience one of the nation’s most iconic aerospace achievements.



Construction of the Samuel Oschin Air and Space Center building was completed through a public-private partnership with investments from the Newsom administration and the Legislature. In addition the California Infrastructure and Economic Development Bank (“IBank”) began a partnership with the California Science Center Foundation in 2006, issuing an $82 million tax-exempt bond, which was used to finance construction of an addition to the center’s Howard F. Ahmanson Building.



IBank issued two additional tax-exempt bonds for the California Science Center Foundation in 2021 and 2025, for approximately $145 million and $62 million, respectively. The proceeds from those two bonds helped fund construction of the Samuel Oschin Air and Space Center.

The Space Shuttle Endeavour

The Endeavour, the last space shuttle built, completed 25 missions. First launched in 1992, Endeavour made several historic flights to build the International Space Station (ISS), serviced the Hubble Space Telescope, and contributed to vital Earth and space science research. Ahead of its final mission in 2011, NASA selected the California Science Center as the permanent home for the space shuttle to highlight California’s rich aerospace history. Every NASA space shuttle, including Endeavour, was manufactured and assembled in Southern California. Endeavour leaves an incredible legacy in space exploration, which it now shares with the world at the Samuel Oschin Air and Space Center.