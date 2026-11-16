Councilman Tim McOsker Nov. 13 joined Councilmembers Eunisses Hernandez, Ysabel Jurado, and Traci Park in presenting a resolution opposing the Trump Administration’s new federal housing rule. The rule would force mixed-status families to choose between staying together and keeping their homes. Approximately 1,700 families, representing 7,500 Angelenos, could be affected. A significant number of the Housing Authority of the City of Los Angeles or HACLA’s public housing units are in Council District 15. These communities would be among the hardest hit. Undocumented family members already receive no federal rental assistance. This policy punishes children and creates more chaos, fear, and displacement, pushing families toward homelessness.

“This is cruelty masquerading as governance,” said McOsker. “Our resolution calls for the city to formally oppose the rule and coordinate efforts to protect impacted residents. We should be keeping families housed, supporting children, and strengthening our communities.”