The lawsuit by the Natural Resources Defense Council or NRDC, Citizens for a Better Environment or CBE and the Philadelphia Clean Air Council or CBE against the EPA will have a hearing in federal court Nov. 18 at 10 a.m.. At the last Hearing in June about 40 people attended.

While TRAA will not organize a chartered bus this time, those driving will meet up at 8:30 a.m. at the Parking lot North of Torrance Courthouse OR Go Directly To: Federal Courthouse, 350 W 1st, Los Angeles Ca 90012-4565 Room 5A for 10 a.m, Hearing. For those going by public transportation, information will be sent to you soon from our public transport experts, so stay tuned.

Details: Sign up for the Nov. 18 hearing; https://www.mobilize.us/indivisiblesouthbayla/event/1080996/

Dress appropriately and observe court decorum. Attendance will be very helpful and this hearing will witness the ruling on behalf of the 38 other communities living near HF refineries.