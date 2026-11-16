LOS ANGELES – The Office of Mayor Karen Bass, in partnership with the Community Investment Department, has launched a Public Art Youth Internship Program to create career opportunities for young Angelenos interested in public art, particularly muralism.

Through the program, participants will gain hands-on experience working alongside professional artists and learn essential skills in community engagement, design, project administration, wall preparation, and mural installation. The initiative aims to strengthen Los Angeles’ creative workforce and connect young Angelenos to emerging career opportunities as the city prepares to host the 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

“This initiative reflects the importance of community-centered investment,” said Abigail Marquez, general manager of the Community Investment Department. “By connecting workforce development with public art, we are strengthening partnerships, expanding opportunities for young Angelenos and building a more connected and resilient city.”

The program will be administered by the two City-operated YouthSource Centers: the Boyle Heights Technology YouthSource Center or BHTYSC and the Watts YouthSource Center or YoWatts. Participants will receive 120 hours of paid work experience at $18.47 per hour, along with technical training and individualized support from YouthSource Center case managers.

The program has launched in partnership with six community-based arts organizations: LA Commons, Boyle Heights Arts Conservatory, Arts Bridging the Gap, Self Help Graphics & Art, Meztli Projects and Eastside of the River.

Young adults between the ages of 16 – 24 who reside in the City of Los Angeles, are low income, and have legal work authorization are encouraged to apply. Eligible applicants can apply in person at the Boyle Heights and Watts YouthSource Centers.

Details: Sign up at YoWatts Youth Center at: 323-971-7640

Signup at BHTYSC at: 323-526-5800