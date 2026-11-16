LVIV, UKRAINE — Nearly five years after Russia launched its full-scale invasion, Gov. Gavin Newsom traveled to Ukraine on Nov. 15 and announced that California is donating power generators, a 50-bed field medical station, more than 1,300 hospital beds, more than 11 million bandages, and other critical supplies to help Ukrainian health care providers treat the wounded.

The donation of surplus equipment and supplies through the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services (Cal OES) builds on the five medical stations and protective equipment California sent in the first months of the war.

The visit to Lviv followed the Governor’s engagements at the United Nations Summit in Türkiye and a separate visit to Poland, where he told Ukrainian and American energy leaders in Warsaw that California remains a stable partner regardless of the whiplash in Washington, D.C.

California medical supplies to support Ukraine

California will donate surplus medical supplies and equipment to help Ukrainian health care providers expand capacity and care for patients. The donation includes a 50-bed California Medical Station, which is a deployable unit that equips a temporary care site with beds, oxygen concentrators, wheelchairs, and wound care supplies.

Along with the medical station, California is donating:

More than 1,300 hospital beds

More than 11 million bandages

Thousands of wound care kits

Protective equipment

20 portable generators

In March 2022, Gov. Newsom helped pack the first shipment of emergency medical supplies at the state’s disaster logistics warehouse and donated the first California Medical Station to Ukraine through Direct Relief — a California-based humanitarian nonprofit that supports ongoing relief efforts in Ukraine. By that May, California had shipped five 50-bed stations, enough to equip 250 patient beds.

Direct Relief responds to disasters in California and around the world, and reports providing more than $2.5 billion in humanitarian aid to Ukraine since 2022.