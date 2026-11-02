Vincent Thomas Bridge Closure Preparation

Beginning Nove. 7, at 12:01 a.m., the Vincent Thomas Bridge will fully close for approximately 16 months as Caltrans begins its Deck Replacement Project. This closure will have a significant impact on traffic throughout our Harbor communities, so it’s important that residents, commuters, and truck drivers plan ahead and familiarize themselves with the designated detour routes.

Throughout the closure, councilman Tim McOsker’s office will continue to work with Caltrans, LADOT, and the Port of LA to minimize disruptions and keep traffic moving safely.