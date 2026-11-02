Know Your Rights and Your Voting Options

Vote Centers are now open in Los Angeles County, and as you make your plan to vote, it’s important to know your rights and where to turn for help.

Electioneering is prohibited within 100 feet of Vote Center entrances.

You have the right to vote without intimidation or interference.

Vote Centers must remain accessible to voters.

Trained election workers are available to answer questions and provide assistance.

Eligible, registered voters have several ways to vote:

Vote by mail: No postage required. Your ballot must be postmarked by Nov. 3 and received within seven days after election day.

Drop off your ballot: Return it to an official ballot drop box or Vote Center by 8 p.m. Nov. 3. Remember to sign and date your return envelope.

Vote in person: Vote centers are open now through Nov. 2, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Nov. 3, 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Details: Find locations at LAVote.gov and track your ballot at California.BallotTrax.net.