Justice Department Announces Funding Opportunities to Advance Public Safety Efforts Across Tribal Nations﻿

WASHINGTON – The Justice Department Aug. 4 announced the opening of the fiscal year 2026 Coordinated Tribal Assistance Solicitation or CTAS Notice of Funding Opportunity NOFO for comprehensive funding to American Indian and Alaska Native Tribes to develop comprehensive approaches to public safety and victimization issues.

The department anticipates awarding more than $107 million in grant funding. Administered by the office of justice programs or OJP and office of community oriented policing services or COPS office, the NOFO includes guidance on how federally recognized tribal governments and tribal consortia can apply for funding to aid in the development of a comprehensive and coordinated approach to public safety and victimization.

This NOFO responds to tribal leaders’ requests to improve and simplify the DOJ grant-making process by combining many of its tribal government-specific funding opportunities into one NOFO and requiring only one application. CTAS funding can be used for a range of public safety and justice-related projects and services, including strengthening law enforcement through hiring, training, and purchasing equipment; improving Tribal justice systems to address and prevent crime; improving justice system physical infrastructure; increasing access to substance use treatment and recovery support services; and reducing juvenile delinquency and improving youth outcomes. In addition, the grants serve American Indian and Alaska Native victims of child abuse, sexual assault, domestic violence and elder abuse.

In FY 2025, the department awarded 108 CTAS grants, amounting to more than $99 million in CTAS funding to tribes and tribal consortia across the United States.

The grants.gov application deadline for CTAS is Oct. 15, at 8:59 p.m. ET, and the JustGrants deadline is Oct. 22, at 8:59 p.m. ET.

The department will also facilitate a series of webinars to guide applicants through the application process. The full list of available webinars and registration links are available here.