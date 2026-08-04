Supervisors Designate Los Angeles a Purple Heart County, Honoring Veterans Wounded or Killed in Service

LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Aug. 4 officially declared Los Angeles County a Purple Heart county, honoring all members of the United States armed forces who have been wounded or killed in action while serving. In a related motion, the board also proclaimed August 7 as Purple Heart Day in the county. Commander Zeferino John Madrigal III from the Department of California Military Order of the Purple Heart spoke during today’s meeting, saying that the Purple Heart “represents the moment when service became sacrifice.”

The Purple Heart is one of the oldest and most distinguished military decorations in the United States. Its origins date back to August 7, 1782, when General George Washington, unable to promote soldiers based on merit due to restrictions from the Continental Congress, created the Badge of Military Merit. In his order he authorized the badge, a purple heart-shaped cloth symbol, to recognize soldiers who performed “singularly meritorious action.” Last year’s Purple Heart Day proclamation, also brought forward by Hahn, was the first in the county’s history.

Among other things, today’s declaration instructs the county’s Department of Military and Veterans Affairs to install Purple Heart County signage at key county entry points and facilities and to collaborate with the Military Order of the Purple Heart on annual commemorative events, educational outreach, and veterans’ recognition ceremonies.

“Purple Heart Day is about recognizing service that came at an extraordinary cost. It is an opportunity to honor those who were wounded or gave their lives in defense of our nation, acknowledge the families who have shared in that sacrifice, and reaffirm our commitment to supporting those who continue to carry the lasting impact of combat. We owe them more than our gratitude. We owe them the continued care, support, and respect they have earned,” said Jim Zenner, director of the Los Angeles County Department of Military and Veterans Affairs (MVA).

In February Hahn dedicated the Louis Dominguez Veterans Resource Center in San Pedro, named in honor of Louis Dominguez, a Purple Heart Recipient who was seriously wounded by machine-gun fire while serving in Vietnam and later dedicated his life to public service, local government, and teaching.