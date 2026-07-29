Affordable Housing Development for Lower-Income Older Adults Applications Launched

Alamitos on 4th, Long Beach’s forthcoming affordable housing development for adults 55 and older, is now accepting applications for 81 apartments scheduled to open in January 2027.

Income-qualified older adults who live, work or go to school in Long Beach will receive priority in the lottery for many of the apartments.

Of the 81 affordable apartments:

41 apartments are available through a public lottery for income-qualified older adults.

31 apartments will give priority to people who live, work or attend school in Long Beach.

10 apartments are open to all other qualified applicants.

40 apartments are reserved for older adults experiencing homelessness and will be filled through the City of Long Beach’s Coordinated Entry System. These apartments are not part of the public lottery.

For units available to the general population, applicants must:

Be age 55 or older.

Meet income requirements set by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

Earn at least twice the monthly rent while remaining below the maximum annual household income.

Monthly rents are expected to be about $1,311 or $1,595, depending on household income.

Applications must be postmarked, emailed or dropped off in person at a temporary leasing office by Aug. 25.

Applications can also be obtained from the temporary leasing office at 941 E. Pacific Coast Highway, Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Friday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Details: alamitoson4th.liveinhope.org. Request an application by emailing alamitoson4th@mercyhousing.org.

For more information, call Mercy Housing at 562-585-1122 or TTY:711.