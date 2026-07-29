Google Is Censoring Reviews of ICE Detention Centers

The Intercept

In the past year, Google Maps was deleting all the reviews for dozens of ICE jails, a new study found.

By Sam Biddle, July 20

While they’re not as common as reviews for cafes and dry cleaners, reviews have poured into Google Maps by the thousands for the growing network of jails operated by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. The reviews have come from internet users sharing their often harrowing experiences in the detention facilities.

Google then purges these reviews and blocks the ability to write new ones, according to newly published research.

“Google actively suppresses carceral information, narratives, and digital trace data related to the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s (ICE) detention facilities,” wrote Muira McCammon, a professor at Tulane University’s Department of Communication who has been scraping and analyzing self-reported accounts of ICE imprisonment posted to Google Maps since last year.

READ MORE AT: https://theintercept.com/2026/07/20/google-maps-reviews-ice-detention-centers/?utm_medium=email&utm_source=The%20Intercept%20Newsletter