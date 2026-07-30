Health Officials Report Localized Flea-Borne Typhus Outbreak

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is investigating a localized outbreak of flea-borne typhus in the Pico-Union neighborhood as cases continue to rise across Los Angeles County. Five symptomatic cases associated with this outbreak have been identified this year. All cases were hospitalized, and all have since recovered.

People are often exposed to typhus in and around their homes, when infected fleas are carried indoors on pets or other animals. In Los Angeles County, infected fleas are commonly found on rats, free-roaming cats, and opossums.

The outbreak and the overall increase in infections is concerning because nearly nine out of 10 people diagnosed with flea-borne typhus in 2025 required hospitalization, highlighting the severity of the illness.

Symptoms typically appear within 1–2 weeks after becoming infected and may include fever, headache, rash, and body aches. Anyone experiencing these symptoms should seek medical care promptly, especially if they may have been exposed to fleas or animals.

Flea-borne typhus can be effectively treated with antibiotics when diagnosed early and it can be prevented with simple steps.

“As flea-borne typhus cases continue to increase across Los Angeles County, preventing exposure to infected fleas is more important than ever,” said Muntu Davis, MD, MPH, Los Angeles County Health Officer. “Community members can help protect themselves and their neighbors by keeping pets on flea control year-round, avoiding stray animals, and making sure wildlife cannot live in or around their homes.”

Flea-borne typhus cases have been rising in Los Angeles County since 2010. In 2025, Public Health identified a record 220 cases—the highest number ever recorded in the county. Cases occurred among people ranging in age from one to 85 years, highlighting that people of all age groups are at risk. This follows 187 reported cases in 2024 and reflects a sustained upward trend in recent years.

Protect yourself and your pets: Routinely use flea control products on your pets. Keep pets indoors as much as possible. When outside, use EPA-registered insect repellent labeled for protection against fleas.

Avoid attracting wild or stray animals:

Don’t leave pet food outdoors.

Don’t feed or touch free-roaming animals.

Maintain your property: Keep your yard free of debris and trim overgrown plants and bushes. Keep trash in containers with tightly fitting lids. Close off crawl spaces and seal openings where animals can enter, hide, or find food.



Report concerns: Notify local animal control if you observe stray animals, rodents, or opossums near your property.

Know the symptoms: Flea-borne typhus can cause fever, chills, headache, and rash. Seek medical care promptly if symptoms develop.



Details: ph.lacounty.gov/Typhus