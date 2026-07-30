RPV City Council Meeting Updates on Landslide

On Aug. 4, the city council will receive the latest updates on the landslide emergency.

Land Movement Continues to Slow; Wells Remove Half a Billion Gallons of Groundwater

According to the most recent survey data from early July, the landslide complex is moving 60% slower than it was one year ago, despite a slightly above average rainy season. The average movement rate for areas still moving within the active landslide boundary was 1.1 inches per week, a 15% decrease since May. The Abalone Cove Landslide decelerated by an average of 15.8% to 1.4 inches per week and the Portuguese Bend Landslide decelerated by an average of 13.9% to .94 inches per week. The Klondike Canyon Landslide generally continued to see no measurable movement.

The city’s deep dewatering wells at the toe of the Portuguese Bend Landslide have now removed over half a billion gallons of groundwater since fall 2024. Well production has increased in recent months since two wells that had sheared off due to land movement were re-drilled.

Workers install protective liner and a drainage pipe down Altamira Canyon in November 2024 to prepare for the rainy season.

Preparing for the Rainy Season

During next week’s meeting, city staff will give an update on efforts to prepare the landslide area for the rainy season, including forecasted El Niño conditions. A work plan is underway to prevent water infiltration into the ground by filling fissures, resetting protective liner and sandbags in canyons, installing drainage improvements, and strengthening existing winterization measures to stabilize the land in the event of heavy rain. This work is scheduled to be completed by mid-October.

Finally, the council will consider extending by 60 days the local emergency declarations in the landslide area and the temporary prohibition of bicycles, motorcycles, and other similar wheeled vehicles from an approximately 2-mile stretch of Palos Verdes Drive South.

A staff report (PDF) with more information is available on the city website.

View staff report: https://rpv.granicus.com/MetaViewer.php?view_id=5&event_id=3135&meta_id=140832

Extending the Home Stabilization Urgency Ordinance

In a separate agenda item (PDF), the council will consider extending an urgency ordinance that was put in place in September 2024 to establish regulations to help homeowners in the landslide area stabilize and level their houses. Permitted temporary solutions include placing homes on cargo structures and other leveling systems, such as I-beams, installing alternative foundation systems, and using temporary modular housing and storage while repairs are made. Because the urgency ordinance allows these solutions to be utilized until the end of 2026 and the state of emergency is expected to continue for the foreseeable future, the council will consider renewing the ordinance for another two years through Dec. 31, 2028.

Meeting Info

Time: 7 p.m., Aug. 4

Details: To participate in public comment during the meeting in person or virtually, complete a form at rpvca.gov/participate. Email your comments on agenda items to cc@rpvca.gov.

Venue: Hesse Park, McTaggart Hall and via Zoom.

Watch live on RPVtv’s YouTube channel, at rpvca.gov, or on Cox 33/FiOS 38.