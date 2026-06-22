Olympians Join Carson Youth to Launch City’s Official Countdown to LA28 and Unveil 700-Pound Olympic Countdown Clock

CARSON—The City of Carson will officially launch its community-wide countdown to the 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games on June 24, with the official Carson Experience launch event and unveiling of a 700-pound Olympic countdown clock at 9:25 a.m. at Carson Park. The celebration will begin at 9 a.m. with a youth parade featuring participants from the city’s Summer Day Camp, Early Childhood Center and therapeutic recreation programs.

The event will also include appearances by Olympians and Team USA athletes, Olympic- themed activities and a community celebration highlighting Carson’s journey to LA28.

The event marks the official launch of the Carson Experience, the city’s signature initiative designed to engage residents, celebrate community pride and build excitement leading up to LA28. As an official LA28 venue city, Carson will host tennis, hockey, archery, rugby sevens and cycling track competitions, along with Paralympic wheelchair tennis, para archery and para cycling track events during the 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

The launch celebration will bring together Olympic Gold Medalist Steve Lewis, Team USA Rugby Sevens standout Marcus Tupuola, local youth participants, city leaders and representatives from LA28 in a symbolic celebration connecting Carson’s Olympic past, present and future.

“Carson is proud to play a significant role in welcoming the world to Southern California in 2028,” said Mayor Lula Davis-Holmes. “The Carson Experience will connect our residents to the excitement of the Olympic and Paralympic Games while creating opportunities to celebrate our community, inspire our youth and showcase everything that makes Carson special.”

The event will feature participants from the city’s Summer Day Camp, Early Childhood Center and Therapeutic Recreation programs, along with a youth parade and Olympic-themed activities.

Featured speaker Steve Lewis, a multi-time Olympic Gold Medalist, represents Carson’s connection to Olympic excellence, while Marcus Tupuola represents the city’s future on the world stage. A Carson native and Team USA Rugby Sevens player, Tupuola competed in the Paris Olympic Games and is expected to represent Team USA again during LA28.

The unveiling of the City’s nearly 700-pound Olympic countdown clock will serve as the ceremonial centerpiece of the event, symbolizing the official beginning of Carson’s journey toward the 2028 Games. The clock will be displayed in the lobby of the gym as a visible reminder of Carson’s role as an official LA28 Venue City and the community’s road to 2028.

Time: 9 a.m., June 24

Details: carsonca.gov/thecarsonexperience.php.

Venue: Carson Park, 21411 Orrick Ave.