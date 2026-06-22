LA County Library Launches Summer Programs for All Ages

Make the most of summer with free programs that support reading, learning, creativity, and community connection with LA County Library. This summer, the library is offering three signature programs: Summer Discovery Program, Lunch at the Library, and STAR Tutoring.

Summer Discovery Program

LA County Library’s summer discovery program is underway and runs through Aug. 9. The annual celebration of reading and exploration invites readers of all ages to dive into books, complete challenges, attend library programs, and earn chances to win prizes.

Participants can register online at LACountyLibrary.org/summer-discovery or in person at any LA County Library location. After registering, participants can log books and complete activities to earn badges and program incentives. Youth participants, including babies, toddlers, kids, and teens, can receive a free book and prize while supplies last. Adult participants who complete the program can earn entries into opportunity drawings. Participants of all ages can earn a chance to win a 4-pack of tickets to Raging Waters

This year’s program also includes a summer of soccer celebration, featuring soccer-themed events and activities at library locations. All LA County Library locations will host special events and programs throughout the summer, including magic shows, STEM workshops, story times, art activities, and more. Families can browse upcoming events on the Library’s online events calendar and filter by age group and location.

Lunch at the Library

LA County Library’s free Lunch at the Library program is available now through August 7 in partnership with the LA County Department of Parks and Recreation. The program provides free lunches for youth ages 18 and under at 20 participating LA County Library locations.

Meals are available on a first-come, first-served basis. No registration or income verification is required, and meals must be eaten at the library. Participating locations serve meals from noon to 1 p.m. while supplies last.

Lunch at the Library is part of the federally funded summer food service program through the U.S. Department of Agriculture, administered in California by the California Department of Education, and supported locally by the California State Library and the State of California.

No meals will be served on July 3 in observance of Independence Day. A full list of participating locations and schedules is available at LACountyLibrary.org/free-summer-lunch.

STAR Tutoring

LA County Library’s STAR Tutoring program provides free, in-person group tutoring to help students improve their reading and math skills. The year-round program is offered in three sessions: spring, summer, and fall.

The summer session began June 16 and runs through Aug. 6. For the summer session, students entering grades 2 through 7 are eligible.

STAR Tutoring is offered at select LA County Library locations. All tutoring takes place at the participating library, and all materials are provided. Families must be able to commit to weekly 45- to 50-minute appointments for the full 8-week session.

To be considered for enrollment, parents and guardians must complete an online interest form, attend a STAR Tutoring virtual orientation session, and submit a program waiver. Tutoring hours and availability vary by location and are based on library hours and staffing.

For more information about STAR Tutoring, including participating libraries, FAQs, and the online interest form, visit LACountyLibrary.org/star-tutoring.

Details: LACountyLibrary.org.