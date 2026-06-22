Celebrating 250 Years, Safely: Dignity Health Shares Essential July Fourth Weekend Health Tips

LONG BEACH — This Fourth of July carries special significance as the nation commemorates the 250th anniversary of U.S. independence. With larger celebrations and heavier holiday travel expected over the weekend, Dignity Health encourages families to take simple safety precautions to help ensure a safe and enjoyable holiday.

“Each Fourth of July, our emergency rooms unfortunately see a significant rise in injuries — all of which are preventable — linked to fireworks, grills, heat, water activities, and impaired driving,” said Dr. Won Ki Chae, Emergency Room physician with Dignity Health St Mary Hospital “Even small accidents can quickly become serious emergencies, particularly for children and older adults. Taking a few extra safety precautions can help families enjoy the holiday safely.”

Most recent data shows fireworks alone contribute to an average of over 10,000 ER visits annually, with sparklers accounting for a significant portion of burn injuries, especially among young children. Drowning is another critical concern, with July ranking highest for drowning incidents, particularly among children aged 1-4.

Keep the following safety tips in mind this Independence Day:

Choose Professional Fireworks: Attend public fireworks displays for safety. Never let children handle fireworks or sparklers, which can cause severe burns (over 1,000°F).

Safe Grilling & Fire Pits: Use grills and fire pits only outdoors, away from anything flammable. Never leave them unattended to prevent burns and fires.

Stay Hydrated & Cool: Drink plenty of water and take breaks from the heat, especially when outside for long periods, to avoid heatstroke.

Drive Sober: Never drive, boat, or ride an e-bike under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Always designate a sober driver.

Supervise Water Activities: Keep a close eye on children around pools, lakes, and all bodies of water to prevent drownings.

Prevent Wildfires Safely: Avoid illegal fireworks. If using any open flame, keep water nearby to prevent dangerous wildfires and protect air quality.

Handle Food Safely: Keep perishable food refrigerated and cook meats thoroughly to prevent food poisoning and digestive issues.

Check on Older Adults: High temperatures, crowded gatherings, and holiday activities can pose additional risks for older adults. Check in on elderly family members, neighbors, and friends to ensure they are staying hydrated, keeping cool, taking medications as directed, and have access to help if needed.

Know Where to Seek Care: For minor burns, cuts, sprains, dehydration, or other non-life-threatening injuries, urgent care centers can often provide timely treatment. Call 911 or go to the emergency room immediately for serious burns, difficulty breathing, chest pain, severe bleeding, loss of consciousness, signs of heat stroke, suspected drowning, or any injury that appears life-threatening. Choosing the right level of care can help patients receive appropriate treatment as quickly as possible.

By remaining alert and following basic safety precautions, families can enjoy a safe and memorable Independence Day celebration.