Random Happening: Barnsdall Art Park Foundation Announces Return of Barnsdall Fridays Wine Nights, 17th Season

Barnsdall Art Park Foundation announces the return of its celebrated annual fundraiser, Barnsdall Fridays Wine Nights, for its 17th season. A beloved Los Angeles tradition, the series will take place Friday evenings from May 29 through Sept. 11, on the scenic grounds of Barnsdall Art Park.

Set atop Olive Hill and the West Lawn of Hollyhock House — Los Angeles’ only UNESCO World Heritage Site, designed by Frank Lloyd Wright — Barnsdall Fridays Wine Nights offers a uniquely immersive cultural experience. Kaiser Permanente returns as the lead community partner of the Foundation’s 2026 summer season. Guests can take in sweeping sunset views while enjoying curated wine selections from Silverlake Wine, the event’s long-standing artisanal partner. Attendees are encouraged to bring blankets for added comfort.

Guests can enjoy four glasses of wine from Silverlake Wine, along with a rotating lineup of local food trucks and DJ performances throughout the series. Attendees will also have evening access to exhibitions at the Los Angeles Municipal Art Gallery as well as Friday Art Nights, which take place later in the season. A limited number of $90 tickets will grant guests after-hours access to explore the historic Hollyhock House through intimate interior tours; designated driver tickets are also available.

As a cornerstone fundraiser, 100% of proceeds from Barnsdall Fridays Wine Nights support arts programming and preservation at Barnsdall Art Park. In 2025, funds supported key initiatives including landscape stewardship on Olive Hill, new equipment for the Barnsdall Arts Center and Junior Arts Center, upgraded theatrical lighting at the Barnsdall Gallery Theatre, preservation at Hollyhock House, and expanded exhibitions at the Los Angeles Municipal Art Gallery.

This year’s fundraiser arrives at a critical moment. The proposed 2026–2027 City of Los Angeles Department of Cultural Affairs budget includes an $800,000 reduction in as- needed staffing, a change that could significantly impact access to cultural facilities citywide, including Barnsdall Art Park. Community support remains essential to sustaining public arts resources and ensuring continued access for all Angelenos.

Attendees are encouraged to plan for safe transportation, including rideshare or public transit; on-site parking is limited.

This is a 21+ event – no kids or babies are allowed.

No outside alcohol is allowed into the event.

No wine is allowed outside of the private event area.

NO DOGS [or any pets] are allowed inside the wine tasting event.

No lawn furniture is allowed inside the event.

Please note that restrooms will be available at Los Angeles Municipal Art Gallery

Time: 5:30 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., May 29

Cost: $55

Details: Tickets are available at www.barnsdall.org.

Venue: Barnsdall Art Park, 4800 Hollywood Boulevard, Los Angeles

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