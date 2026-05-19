Public Health Confirms Measles Case in LA County

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is investigating a confirmed case of measles in a resident who recently traveled internationally. This is the fifth case of measles reported by Public Health in 2026.

This traveler arrived on Alaska Airlines flight 1354 at the Tom Bradley International Airport (TBIT) Terminal B, on May 14.

Individuals who were at Terminal B on May 14th from 6 a.m. to 8 a.m. may have been exposed to the measles virus.

In collaboration with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention or CDC, passengers seated near the infected traveler will be notified by their respective local health departments. The CDC and local public health departments routinely work together to investigate communicable disease exposures on international flights to the United States.

People who were at the above location during the date and times listed above may be at risk of developing measles from 7 to 21 days after being exposed. These individuals should confirm their protection against measles. Those who have had measles in the past or received the recommended measles vaccine are likely protected but should still monitor for symptoms. People who are unimmunized or have unknown measles immunization status are at higher risk and should monitor for symptoms closely. Anyone who remains symptom-free for more than 21 days after being exposed is no longer considered at risk. The last day to monitor for symptoms is June 4, 2026.

Affected healthcare facilities are directly notifying patients and staff who may have been exposed.

Public Health is working to identify any other potential exposure sites in Los Angeles County and any others who may have been exposed and will assess their risk for developing a measles infection.

As measles outbreaks continue to occur both in the United States and internationally, Public Health urges everyone in LA County to ensure they are fully protected from measles before traveling and take recommended precautions.

The most effective way to protect yourself and your family is with the measles-mumps-rubella (MMR) vaccine. Children 12 months and older are considered fully protected against measles after receiving two doses of the MMR vaccine. Infants who are older than 6 months and are traveling internationally or to domestic areas with ongoing measles outbreaks can get an early dose.

Details: For a list of clinics that offer free or low-cost immunizations for persons who are uninsured or underinsured, call 2-1-1 or visit: http://publichealth.lacounty.gov/ip/clinics.htm.

Like this: Like Loading…