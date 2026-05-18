Phillips 66 Cleanup Plan Open for Public Comment

The Los Angeles Regional Water Quality Control Board has released an update on the ongoing environmental investigation and cleanup efforts at the Phillips 66 Los Angeles Refinery, Wilmington Plant and is now seeking public comment on a proposed master work plan addendum or MWPA. Residents will have an opportunity to learn more and ask questions at a public open house and workshop on June 3, at the Wilmington Senior Center, with materials and live interpretation available in both English and Spanish. A 60-day public comment period will run from May 25 through July 24, and comments can be submitted by email, mail, or in person at the workshop before the Water Board makes a final decision on the proposal.

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