Update on the City’s FY 2026–27 Budget Process

Over the last several weeks, the budget and finance committee has spent countless hours reviewing the mayor’s proposed FY 2026–27 budget department by department, making changes and adjustments to better reflect the needs and priorities of Los Angeles.

Throughout the hearings, the committee heard directly from Angelenos during public comment, reviewed presentations from city departments, and worked through major issues including homelessness services, public safety, emergency preparedness, youth and aging programs, economic development, and core city services like sidewalks, streets, sanitation, and tree trimming.

During this process, the committee requested and reviewed nearly 200 memos and recommendations from departments as it worked to shape a balanced budget proposal. May 15 was the final budget hearing and the committee has submitted a balanced budget recommendation to the full city council.

See daily budget updates here: Public Comments, Day 1, Day 2, Day 3, Day 4, Memo Day, Rack Up Day.

This week, residents will once again have the opportunity to make their voices heard before the full city council begins deliberations. Public comment will happen in person, downtown at City Hall in council chambers on May 20, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.. Then on May 21 the chief legislative analyst will walk the council through the draft budget, with councilmembers able to make final adjustments before the budget is adopted and sent back to the mayor for approval.

Public Comment

Residents can submit comments online through Council File 26-0600, or tuning in on Channel 35 or the City Clerk’s YouTube channel.

Over the last several weeks, the budget and finance committee has spent countless hours reviewing the Mayor’s proposed FY 2026–27 budget department by department, making changes and adjustments to better reflect the needs and priorities of Los Angeles.

Throughout the hearings, the committee heard directly from Angelenos during public comment, reviewed presentations from city departments, and worked through major issues including homelessness services, public safety, emergency preparedness, youth and aging programs, economic development, and core city services like sidewalks, streets, sanitation, and tree trimming.

During this process, the committee requested and reviewed nearly 200 memos and recommendations from departments as it worked to shape a balanced budget proposal. May 15 was the final budget hearing and the committee has submitted a balanced budget recommendation to the full city council.

See daily budget updates here: Public Comments, Day 1, Day 2, Day 3, Day 4, Memo Day, Rack Up Day.

This week, residents will once again have the opportunity to make their voices heard before the full city council begins deliberations. Public comment will happen in person, downtown at City Hall in council chambers on May 20, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Then on May 21 the chief legislative analyst will walk the council through the draft budget, with councilmembers able to make final adjustments before the budget is adopted and sent back to the mayor for approval.

Public Comment

Residents can submit comments online through Council File 26-0600, or tuning in on Channel 35 or the City Clerk’s YouTube channel.

Like this: Like Loading…