Gov. Newsom Appoints Former Federal Regulator Rohit Chopra to Head New Business and Consumer Services Agency

SACRAMENTO — Gov. Gavin Newsom May 12 announced the appointment of Rohit Chopra to serve as secretary of California’s new Business and Consumer Services Agency (BCSA), bringing one of the nation’s most prominent consumer protection leaders to California state government.

Chopra previously served as director of the U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau and as a commissioner of the Federal Trade Commission, where he led major efforts to crack down on junk fees, corporate misconduct, and unfair practices harming consumers and small businesses. The new agency, which was established by Gov. Newsom, through a government reorganization last year, will bring together a broad range of licensing, enforcement and other functions that ensure fair competition and treatment for consumers and businesses across a number of sectors of California’s economy. The agency officially launches July 1, 2026.

California is stepping up as federal protections are rolled back

Governor Newsom has positioned California as a national leader in consumer protection and affordability, advancing efforts to:

Crack down on junk fees and hidden charges

Increase oversight and accountability for oil companies

Launch CalRx to lower prescription drug costs

Strengthen online privacy and consumer data protections

Expand enforcement against scams and predatory practices

Increase corporate transparency and accountability

The new Business and Consumer Services Agency will build on those efforts by strengthening oversight, improving coordination across departments, and modernizing California’s consumer protection framework amid growing threats from weakened federal enforcement.

BCSA includes the Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC), Alcoholic Beverage Control Appeals Board (ABC AB), Department of Cannabis Control (DCC), Cannabis Control Appeals Panel (CCAP), California Horse Racing Board (CHRB), Department of Consumer Affairs (DCA), Department of Real Estate (DRE), and the Department of Financial Protection and Innovation (DFPI)

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