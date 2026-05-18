City of Carson Wins National Association of Government Communications Blue Pencil & Gold Screen Award

CARSON, CA – The City of Carson’s public information office won a prestigious Blue Pencil and Gold Screen Award during a ceremony held May 12, at the Omni Rancho Las Palmas in Greater Palm Springs. Peer judges reviewed 322 projects from all levels of government, including federal, state, county, local, military, and tribal agencies. This award is a significant honor, as entries are evaluated by subject matter experts who uphold the highest standards of communication principles.

“The City of Carson continues to set the standard as the ‘Jewel of the South Bay,’ and this first-ever national recognition is a testament to the hard work, dedication, and excellence of our entire team. I am incredibly proud of our staff and grateful to our community for their continued support as we celebrate this historic milestone together,” said Mayor Lula Davis-Holmes.

Today, Carson’s public information office is making a national mark by creating a new legacy for the city. Carson was recognized for its short public service announcement produced during a landmark shift for public safety. As the city transitioned from a “Safe and Sane” designation to a total ban on all fireworks, it launched its first-ever “Zero Tolerance” fireworks PSA. This campaign was a result of inter-agency collaboration, uniting the city, the Sheriff’s Department, and the Fire Department under a single message. The campaign featured high-visibility street banners and a “United Front” featuring key public safety leadership.

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