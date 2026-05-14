St. Mary Medical Center Earns National Five-Star Hospital Quality Rating

LONG BEACH — Dignity Health – St. Mary Medical Center or SMMC announced it has achieved a Five-Star Quality Rating from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services or CMS. This top rating, the highest possible designation, signifies “above average” quality in patient care, staffing, and health inspections. SMMC is the only acute care hospital in Long Beach to achieve this distinction.

The CMS Five-Star Quality Rating System is a national program designed to give consumers a clear and concise method for comparing hospital performance. The evaluation encompasses three key areas: comprehensive health inspections, staffing levels that measure hours of direct patient care, and quality measures reflecting patient outcomes.

“Earning the CMS Five-Star Quality Rating is a tremendous source of pride for everyone at St. Mary Medical Center,” said Carolyn Caldwell, FACHE, president of SMMC. “This national recognition is a powerful testament to the tireless work, expertise, and spirit of our entire care team. It assures our patients and the Long Beach community that they are receiving exceptional medical care, delivered with humankindness. We are dedicated to providing personalized, innovative care and maintaining the highest standards of clinical excellence.”

The criteria for the CMS Five-Star rating reinforce SMMC’s promise to patient safety, optimal staffing ratios, and superior quality outcomes through evidence-based practices.

Details: dignityhealth.org/stmary

Like this: Like Loading…