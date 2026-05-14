Long Beach Music Museum Pop-Up

The Long Beach Music Museum is opening a special pop-up museum offering visitors a preview of the future museum, featuring informational displays and sample exhibits that highlight the city’s rich musical legacy. The experience is designed to give attendees an early look at what the museum is planning as it prepares to relocate to a renovated, permanent space.

A community reception will be held on May 15 and community members are encouraged to attend, connect, and learn more about the museum’s vision.

Time: 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., May 14, 15

Cost: Free

Details: 562-762-8317; onfo@longbeachbluessociety.org

Venue: American Plus Bank249 E Ocean Blvd., Long Beach

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