Governor Newsom Announces Judicial Appointments

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom announced his appointment of 15 Superior Court Judges: three in Los Angeles County

Los Angeles Superior Court

Sarvenaz Bahar, of Los Angeles County, has been appointed to serve as a judge in the Los Angeles County Superior Court. Bahar has been the owner of the Bahar Law Office since 2008. She worked as an associate and of counsel at Morrison & Foerster from 1993 to 2008. Bahar worked as a Sophie Silberberg fellow at Human Rights Watch from 1992 to 1993. Bahar received a Juris Doctor degree from Yale University. She fills the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Jacqueline H. Lewis. Bahar is a Democrat.

Jessica Vazquez, of Los Angeles County, has been appointed to serve as a judge in the Los Angeles County Superior Court. Vazquez has served as a deputy alternate public defender at the Los Angeles alternate public defender’s office since 2017. She worked as a deputy public defender at the Los Angeles public defender’s office from 2007 to 2017. Vazquez received a Juris Doctor degree from the Santa Clara University School of Law. She fills the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Sanjay T. Kumar. Vazquez is a Democrat.

Cherisse Heidi Alcantara Cleofe, of Orange County, has been appointed to serve as a judge in the Los Angeles County Superior Court. Cleofe has worked as a partner at Kiesel Law since 2023 where she held previous roles including senior associate from 2021 to 2023 and associate from 2014 to 2021. Cleofe worked as a contract attorney for Providus in 2014. Cleofe received a Juris Doctor degree from the University of San Francisco School of Law. She fills the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Stuart M. Rice. Cleofe is a Democrat.

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