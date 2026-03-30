No Kings 3 Swells Growing Movement To Restore Democracy

One month into America’s most unpopular, inexplicable, and, of course, illegal war, more than 8 million people turned out in more than 3,300 locations for the third No Kings protest against the entire lawless, unconstitutional Trump regime. Demonstrations were as close as Long Beach, Lakewood and Torrance — three of more than 40 local demonstrations — and as far away as Utqiaġvik (Barrow), Alaska, the northernmost place in America.

For the third straight time, the protests set a new record as the largest single-day U.S. demonstration. The first No Kings protest was the largest since Earth Day 1970. There were also demonstrations abroad on every continent except Antarctica.

Los Angeles again hosted one of the main events, organized by the local chapter of 50501, Indivisible and unions such as Unite Here Local 11 and the Service Workers International Union. A day of mass protest was capped off with a singular image, as Los Angeles Police Department officers arrested a protester dressed as Lady Liberty in chains.

But this time, there’s a new ground zero.

Trump’s invasion of Minneapolis — targeting a mostly citizen and legal immigrant Somali community — and the overwhelming solidarity the community showed in response, led organizers to designate the Twin Cities a flagship rally, where more than 200,000 people turned out.

Bruce Springsteen sang his anthem honoring their struggle, “The Streets of Minneapolis,” but the most memorable lines may have belonged to Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz.

“We will never leave the side of our Somali Minnesotans,” Walz said. “Here’s our pledge to you, our Somali Minnesotans, your great grandchildren will still be here when that orange clown is in the dustbin of history.”

With descendants in mind, Saturday was the 128th anniversary of US v. Wong Kim Ark, the Supreme Court decision affirming birthright citizenship, and the plaintiff’s granddaughter, Sandra Wong, attended the No Kings rally in San Francisco. As if her grandfather’s experience weren’t enough, Wong’s mother is Japanese-American and was interned in a concentration camp during World War II as a teenager.

“We’re here fighting for so many fundamental rights that we’ve had, but they’re under threat now,” Wong told Asian American News at the rally. “A lot of these fundamental rights are being challenged. And so we have to come out here and organize.”

The combination of Trump’s illegal war on Iran and his invasion of Minneapolis drew out a younger, more diverse crowd, according to on-the-ground reports around the globe and nearby.

“We had a really good turnout again,” in Torrance, Indivisible organizer Kenny Johnson said. “We estimate that between 8,000 and 11,000 people showed up to protest against the Trump administration, ICE, and the war in Iran.” It was a real group effort, he added. “Indivisible South Bay LA had dozens of organizations join us, including all the local Democratic clubs, multiple chapters of the League of Women Voters, SEIU-UHW, and others. … Several organizers who tabled reported having many interactions with attendees. SEIU gathered hundreds of signatures for its Billionaire tax proposal. HILL raised several hundred dollars to help with the legal fees of an immigrant currently being held by ICE.”

“The crowd in Torrance was enthusiastic and engaged,” added Melanie Jones, with Indivisible San Pedro. “More younger people are showing up, and more people of color. A couple of the young speakers were excellent.”

Zach Matula, a student of philosophy and history at El Camino College, spoke about the Bear Flag Revolt, the California Republic, and our state’s founding values. “From the very beginning, our republic, the core characteristics that make California the best damn state, already expressed themselves. A coalition of people from different races, cultures, languages, political orientations, economic statuses banding together because they love their home,” he said.

“We still see this very much today in California. But this is not a guarantee as we face an existential enemy,” he warned. “The legacy of the Bear Flag is to fight in any capacity you are able…. We are the land of an unfinished revolt and we will survive this—but we must survive together.”

In addition, Jones said, “Senator Chris Murphy said what we all know—our representatives need to work harder to defend democracy and put restraints on this rogue administration.”

Murphy laid out the stakes in no uncertain terms.

“This is as bad and as serious as you think it is,” Murphy said. “We are not on the verge of an authoritarian takeover. We are in the middle of an authoritarian takeover. Let’s just be clear about the stakes. Donald Trump is trying to build a censorship state in America. He’s taken one of your neighbors or tried to take one of your neighbors off the air.” That neighbor, Jimmy Kimmel, was on hand in the crowd.

“He put one of your senators in handcuffs on the cold, hard concrete ground,” Murphy continued. “He’s threatened your other senator with jail just because Adam Schiff dares to stand up and speak truth to power. But today is evidence of the fact that we are not going to let Donald Trump bully us into silence.”

Long Beach saw two No King demonstrations in close proximity.

“Gathering for solidarity and joyful protesting in the cool breezes of Bluff Park, Long Beach Indivisible’s No Kings 3 event had 9,500 attendees,” Kristi Fischer, with Long Beach Indivisible told Random Lengths. Another 8,000 were nearby at a rally in Bixby Park, she noted.

“Participants gathered for DIY poster making, resistance singing and chants, listening and dancing to music, and visiting the multiple info tables.” Fischer said. “The Military Families Speak Out had a particularly touching memorial art piece of ‘left behind’ shoes and backpacks, symbolizing children killed in the Tehran, Iran bombing of a girls school,” she recounted..

“Another unique feature was the tabling for Whistlemania! LBC where local residents had mass created zines and whistle packs to bring attention to ICE raids. The zines inform people on how to report an ICE raid and support someone being arrested, while the whistles are meant to alert communities and rapid responders,” Fischer explained. “This movement was created to bring awareness, solidarity and a culture of care to Long Beach. Our goal was to make and distribute 16,000 whistlepacks, and with the 750 whistlepacks passed out at the event, we have now distributed close to 19,000!”

Spirits were high in Lakewood as well.

“We had singing resistance team members lead songs, children, dogs, people of all ages, and only a few hecklers,” Heather Rodriguez, with Indivisible Lakewood said. “We counted approximately 2,400 people and many, many supportive cars passing by! We collected eleven storage bins full of food along with hygiene and cleaning items that will be passed out to community members in need. We also received nearly $600 in donations that will go to mutual aid needs. In addition, we passed out flyers and future ways for attendees to get involved in even more community actions.”

While more than 40 events were officially registered locally, that was an undercount, according to Hunter Dunn, national press coordinator for 50501.

“I dropped by protests in Huntington Beach very briefly and then I stopped by the Seal Beach for a bit longer,” Dunn told Random Lengths.

“As someone who grew up in OC, and often heard it referred to the County of Reagan, it was amazing to see not just hundreds of people still protesting at the tail end of the Seal Beach demonstration, but also to drive by multiple large, unlisted No Kings protests on my way there!” Dunn said.

“The over 8 million attendees across the country is amazing, but I’m even more excited by the turnout in historically conservative areas—it shows that we’re truly a nationwide movement.”

“Our No Kings 3 day of protest was tremendously important to invite people into our movement of resistance and realize they are not alone,” Fischer said. “The next steps are to welcome these protesters into our ongoing political organizing. One of the ways Long Beach Indivisible will be doing this is with our Every Action Counts Park Social on April 12, where we will highlight our various menu of actions people can take with us.”

Rodriguez noted the record-breaking size, but looked ahead. “Joining a demonstration is not the end goal,” she said. “Attending these protests is an introduction to activism and a call for each attendee to take the next step to advocate for our community, join mutual aid programs, and protect our neighbors. Please see our website or find local connections for how to take your impact beyond a single day of protest!”

In Torrance, “The honking was cacophonous,” Jones added. “Indivisible San Pedro signed up 51 new members. Little by little, the people are rising.”

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