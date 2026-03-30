UFCW Southern California Kaiser Permanente Workers Ratify New Contract

LOS ANGELES — The United Food and Commercial Workers or UFCW March 28 Southern California local unions, which together represent over 4,000 Kaiser Permanente workers across Southern California and Bakersfield, ratified a new collective bargaining agreement between UFCW and Kaiser. In total, 11 UFCW local unions bargained the successor contracts, which are valid through March 2030.

The UFCW Southern California Kaiser Permanente bargaining committee released the following statement:

“We came together with Kaiser Permanente workers across the country to achieve these strong successor contracts. It reflects the months of hard work that went into negotiations and the solidarity shown by all of us at the bargaining table and the Alliance of Healthcare Unions.

“With significant wage increases, more funding for training and education, and new language on AI and the use of technology, we’ll be better able to care for our patients at work and our families at home. Through our collective power, we are continuing to make Kaiser Permanente a better place for patients and health care workers in every field.”

Background

The new contract includes 21.5% in wage increases over the next four years, including 6.5% raises in March and October of this year. Additional wage grid and market adjustments are included in the contract across classifications, bringing the total value to 25%-30% for many Southern California and Bakersfield members.

The contract includes language to safeguard against the impact of AI to help shape the future for healthcare workers at Kaiser. Important benefits, including pensions, employer contributions, and a partnership agreement, were protected. The Ben Hudnall Trust Fund, which provides numerous education benefits to union members, will receive additional funding.

UFCW Locals 7, 27, 135, 324, 400, 770, 1167, 1428, 1442, 1996, and 3000 participated in this coordinated bargaining effort. Together, they represent 12,000 Kaiser Permanente employees across the country.

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