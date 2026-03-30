ALERT: Changes to CalFresh Noncitizen Eligbility

Recent federal legislation limits CalFresh to certain groups of noncitizens starting April 1.
If you are currently receiving CalFresh and impacted by these changes, your benefits will be re-evaluated at your next recertification.
Who is still eligible for CalFresh?
Starting April 1, 2026, you are eligible if you are:
A US citizen;
A US national;
A Lawful Permanent Resident (LPR);
A Cuban and Haitian Entrant (CHE); or,
An individual who resides in the US in accordance with a Compact of Free Association (COFA) agreement.
Who is no longer eligible for CalFresh?
Starting April 1, you are no longer eligible if you are:
An asylee;
A refugee;
A parolee (unless you are a Cuban and Haitian Entrant);
An individual with deportation or removal withheld;
A conditional entrant;
A victim of trafficking;
A battered noncitizen;
Iraqis and Afghans with Special Immigrant Visas (SIVs);
Certain Afghan nationals granted parole between July 31, 2021, and September 30, 2023; or,
Certain Ukrainian nationals granted parole between February 24, 2022, and September 30, 2024.
If your immigration status is adjusted to a qualifying status, such as LPR, you may be eligible for CalFresh.
Additional Resources & Organizations for Assistance
- LA Regional Food Bank:Provides a network of local food pantries. Use their online locator at lafoodbank.org to find the nearest location.
- 2-1-1 LA County:Dial 2-1-1 to speak with a resource specialist to find nearby food pantries and emergency food assistance.
- WhyHunger Hotline:Text your zip code to 1-800-548-6479 or call 1-800-5-HUNGRY to find local food providers.
- WIC Program:Provides nutrition assistance for women, infants, and children