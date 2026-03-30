Assistance Needed to Identify Unknown Patient

On March 20, about 10:30 a.m., an unidentified Hispanic male was brought to a local

hospital. He was initially found on a sidewalk off of Long Beach Blvd and 10th St. in Long Beach. The hospital is seeking the public’s help in identifying this patient because he had no documentation or evidence of his identity with him.

Below is a general description of the patient; anyone with information that

may help to identify him is asked to call: 562-491-9381 or 562-491-9000.

Sex: Male

Race/Ethnicity: Hispanic

Approximate age: 30-40’s

Eyes: Brown

Hair: Black, shaven

Height: 5’8” (approximately)

Weight: 154 pounds (approximately)

Other Identifiers: Scars on left knee and mid thigh. Tattoos: “Natalie” on left upper arm, “Your Loss” on the mid upper chest, “Arredondo” on the right upper chest/neck, and “Francisca” on the left chest.

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