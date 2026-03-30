LASD is Asking for the Public’s Help Locating Critical Missing Juvenile, Laya Bueno Carson

Detectives from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Carson station are asking for the public’s help locating critical missing juvenile Laya Bueno. She is a 12-year-old Asian female who was last seen on March 26, at 1:30 p.m., on the 22100 block of South Figueroa Street, in the city of East Los Angeles.

Laya is 5’01”, 100 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black hoodie, blue jeans, and gold necklace with green jade pendant.

Laya suffers from a mental health condition and her family is concerned for her well-being.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Carson Station at 310-847-4347.

If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing 800-222-8477, or anonymously at http://lacrimestoppers.org

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