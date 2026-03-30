LASD is Asking for the Public’s Help Locating Critical Missing Juvenile, Laya Bueno Carson

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Critical Missing Juvenile, Laya Bueno, Carson

 

Detectives from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Carson station are asking for the public’s help locating critical missing juvenile Laya Bueno. She is a 12-year-old Asian female who was last seen on March 26, at 1:30 p.m., on the 22100 block of South Figueroa Street, in the city of East Los Angeles.

Laya is 5’01”, 100 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black hoodie, blue jeans, and gold necklace with green jade pendant.

Laya suffers from a mental health condition and her family is concerned for her well-being.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Carson Station at 310-847-4347.

If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing 800-222-8477, or anonymously at http://lacrimestoppers.org

 

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