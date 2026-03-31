National News Briefs: Journalists Freed, Press Freedom Issues Linger in U.S.

CPJ Welcomes Release of Journalists in the U.S., Belarus, and Kyrgyzstan

The Committee to Protect Journalists March 26 welcomed the release of journalists Estefany Rodríguez, Katsiarynav Andreyeva, and Makhabat Tajibek kyzy’s, who were detained in the United States, Belarus, and Kyrgyzstan, respectively.

Their cases highlight the persistent risks journalists face globally, from politically motivated detention to broader efforts to silence independent reporting. CPJ has consistently called for their release and for authorities to ensure journalists can work freely and safely without fear of reprisal.

While these releases mark important progress, they come amid a wider landscape of repression. According to CPJ’s 2025 prison census, hundreds of journalists remain imprisoned worldwide, underscoring that much more must be done to end the jailing of journalists and to protect press freedom globally.

CPJ calls on authorities worldwide to release all jailed journalists and to ensure that members of the press can carry out their work freely, independently, and without fear of reprisal.

Learn more about the journalists freed this week

Estefany Rodríguez

Katsiarynav Andreyeva

Makhabat Tajibek kyzy

Press Freedom Concerns Continue in the United States

The Federal Communications Commission and the Justice Department approved the sale of Tegna to rival broadcasting company Nexstar, in clear violation of its own norms and regulations.

Recent developments in the United States point to growing pressure on journalists and the media landscape. Legal disputes involving major news organizations have raised concerns about access, transparency, and the ability of the press to hold power to account.

A decision by the Federal Communications Commission to approve the merger of Tegna and Nexstar broadcasting companies — in clear violation of its own norms and regulations — is a concerning sign of government-sponsored media concentration in the United States.

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