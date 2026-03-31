LA County DEO Opens Enrollment for LA: RISE Program

LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles County Department of Economic Opportunity or DEO March 30 announced the reopening of enrollment for the county’s LA:RISE (Los Angeles Regional Initiative for Social Enterprise) program. Backed by $1.78 million in funding from the Measure A sales tax, approved by LA County voters in 2024 to address homelessness, the program will provide career services to 202 individuals experiencing or at risk of homelessness through seven employment social enterprises or ESEs.

LA:RISE is a nationally recognized workforce model that integrates the public workforce development system with ESEs to support individuals experiencing or at risk of homelessness and facing significant barriers to employment. The program combines paid transitional subsidized employment or TSE, job readiness preparation, industry-based training, personalized case management, and supportive services delivered by ESEs in collaboration with America’s Job Centers of California or AJCCs.

To be eligible for LA:RISE, individuals must:

Be experiencing homelessness, formerly homeless, or at risk of homelessness

Be a Los Angeles County resident

Be 18 years of age or older

Be unemployed or underemployed

Details: To connect with one of the seven county-funded LA:RISE program providers visit; opportunity.lacounty.gov/larise.

Learn more about the entire LA:RISE history and partner history, visit: redf.org/larise/

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