California Launches Campaign to Boost Service and Job Skills

SACRAMENTO — Gov. Gavin Newsom March 25 kicked off the 2026 California Service Corps recruitment, calling on 10,000 young Californians to step up for their communities to join the California Service Corps — the nation’s largest state service program, bigger than even the federal Peace Corps.

California Service Corps members gain hands-on experience, earn money for college and careers, and build valuable career skills. Members support communities by tutoring and mentoring students, responding to disasters, working in food banks, planting trees and protecting the environment, and connecting vulnerable Californians to critical resources and services.

This year’s recruitment efforts will highlight the California Men’s Service Challenge, a new initiative that encourages men to step up and serve their communities through the California Service Corps, including volunteer and service opportunities with partner organizations. The CA Men’s service challenge builds off of Governor Newsom’s executive order to support the well-being of young men and boys.

Young men are more disconnected from school, work, and relationships than ever before.

A lack of social connection is associated with increased risk of poor health, including mental health disorders, poverty, and even premature death. This disconnection has pulled men out of the workplace. Labor force participation among men without a college degree is currently at historic lows.

Through service, California Service Corps members continue making a difference in the neighborhood that they serve.

In 2024- 2025, members served more than 6 million hours, diverting tens of thousands of pounds of organic waste from landfills, planted over 40,000 trees, tutored and mentored tens of thousands of K-12 students.

To meet the increased need at food banks when SNAP benefits were delayed as a result of the federal shutdown, more than 100 California Service Corps members were positioned to support.

Last year, California Service Corps deployed 320 members to support disaster response and recovery efforts connected to the Los Angeles wildfires in taking donations and distributing food and clothes

About the California Service Corps

The California Service Corps is the largest service force in the nation, consisting of four paid service programs:

#CaliforniansForAll College Corps

California Climate Action Corps.

Youth Service Corps

AmeriCorps California

Details: Learn more about each of these service opportunities at www.caservicecorps.com

Those interested in finding a paid service opportunity can learn more about the benefits and impact of service at a virtual workshop on, April 9, 2026, at 1 p.m. Register here to attend

Like this: Like Loading...