Dirtbags Academy Joins JCOD to Grow Skilled Trades Pathways

LONG BEACH — The Justice, Care and Opportunities Department or JCOD March 25 celebrated the launch of a new partnership with Dirtbags Academy, expanding workforce development opportunities for justice-involved individuals through JCOD’s Skills+Experience for the Careers of Tomorrow or SECTOR program.

The launch event, held at Dirtbags Academy in Long Beach, marked the start of a 12-week pre-apprenticeship training program designed to prepare 21 participants for careers in the skilled trades. Participants will receive hands-on instruction in motorcycle maintenance and repair, fabrication and welding, detailing and coating, print and design, and the manufacturing of specialized parts.

Based in Long Beach, Dirtbags Academy serves young adults through practical training, community-building, and career pathway development. The program also incorporates daily morning circles to foster accountability, peer support, and a strong sense of community.

Dirtbags Academy works closely with labor unions, refiners, motorcycle parts manufacturers, and aluminum manufacturers to help establish employment pathways in the trades. The program also partners with Project Rebound to support participants pursuing educational goals alongside workforce training.

Details: Find information about JCOD programs and service at: jcod.lacounty.gov.

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