Ownership vs Influence: Mapping Downtown Property Power

By Devonte Barr, Columnist



Downtown San Pedro, with its vacant storefronts and low-rent offers, can feel like a place constantly on the cusp of revitalization. Yet who decides when — or if — that change happens? The answer lies in ownership.

Of the 804 parcels in downtown San Pedro’s Improvement District, only 5% are publicly owned. The remaining 95% sit in private hands, often concentrated among a relatively small number of entities. One of the most significant is Jerico Development, which owns and operates more than 1.2 million square feet of commercial space, including several historic buildings, and is spearheading the West Harbor waterfront project.

Property and Business Improvement Districts (PBIDs), like San Pedro’s, operate under a 1994 state law and are funded through mandatory assessments on property owners within designated boundaries. These districts are governed by boards composed exclusively of property owners or their representatives, who make decisions about security, graffiti removal, marketing strategy and redevelopment timelines — without direct input from residents, renters, or everyday shoppers.

When landlords control multiple properties, the financial incentives shift. Vacancies can become strategic — a calculated wait for higher-paying tenants rather than a rush to fill space with local operators. Consolidated ownership spreads risk across portfolios. What looks like stagnation from the sidewalk can look like patience on a balance sheet.

Downtown’s future will be debated in meetings and promoted in press releases, but its immediate reality is shaped more quietly — through property records, lease negotiations, and decisions about whether to lower rent or hold the line.

The question isn’t whether revitalization is happening.

It’s who it’s happening for.

But that question — important as it is — isn’t the whole story.

Ownership determines leverage. It doesn’t eliminate responsibility.

It’s tempting to look at parcel counts and improvement districts and decide the game is centralized beyond influence. That downtown happens to us. That the real decisions are made somewhere else.

That conclusion feels logical and incomplete.

Downtown succeeds or struggles at the human level. Foot traffic is human. Word of mouth is human. Clean sidewalks start with someone deciding not to litter. Safety grows when neighbors recognize each other.

You don’t need to hold a deed to influence a block. You just need to show up.

Attend events — not just to critique them, but to participate.

Talk to business owners. Learn their stories.

Pick up trash, even if it isn’t yours.

Sit in on a meeting, not to grandstand, but to understand.

None of that changes ownership, but it changes the atmosphere.

Improvement districts can coordinate services. They can fund security. They can market a vision. What they cannot manufacture is culture. That only exists if residents opt in.

Downtown isn’t just a collection of parcels. It’s a pattern of habits.

If you want a late-night coffee shop, frequent the one that stays open past eight.

If you want safer streets, be visible on them.

If you want momentum, contribute to it.

Revitalization isn’t something unveiled in phases. It unfolds daily.

Ownership influences leverage, and community determines life.

And life is what makes property valuable in the first place.

Downtown San Pedro doesn’t belong exclusively to the names on deeds or the members of assessment boards. It belongs, in practice, to whoever participates in it. The structures matter. The ownership patterns matter. But so does whether we treat this place like a waiting room or a living room.

If concentrated ownership shapes leverage, the only real counterweight is concentrated participation.

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