LASD is Asking for the Public’s Help Locating Missing Person Kevin Joseph Slattery

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department South Los Angeles Station is asking for the public’s help locating Missing Preson, Kevin Joseph Slattery. He is a 33-year-old male White who was last seen on Jan. 23. His last known location was the 1000 block of West Carson Street in the unincorporated county area of Torrance.

Kevin is 5’9”, 180 lbs with long blonde hair, blues eyes, and is known to wear earrings.

Mr. Slattery has mental health conditions and takes medication. His family is concerned for his well-being and asking for the publics help.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the LASD homicide bureau missing persons unit 323-890-5500, or anonynously at http://lacrimestoppers.org

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