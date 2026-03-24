LA County Seeks Bilingual Poll Workers for 2026 Primary Election

LOS ANGELES — Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk announced that the RR/CC is recruiting bilingual community members to serve as election workers at vote centers across the county for the upcoming June 2, statewide direct primary election.

The RR/CC is seeking individuals who speak English and a high-need language. Languages in high demand include Japanese, Khmer, Thai, Farsi, Gujarati, Hindi, and Korean.

Election workers receive training before the election and can earn up to $1,180 during the election period, with additional stipends available for bilingual workers who speak, read, and write in one of the county’s supported languages.

Details: Residents interested in serving can apply and learn more at LAVOTE.GOV.

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