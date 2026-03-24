Mayor Bass Proclaims Last Monday of March as “Farm Workers Day” in City of Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES – Mayor Karen Bass March 24 was today joined by LA City Councilmembers Monica Rodriguez, Imelda Padilla, Eunisses Hernandez and Ysabel Jurado – to sign a proclamation to rename the last Monday of March as “Farm Workers Day” in the City of Los Angeles. She also announced her intent to assess the renaming of city landmarks in close coordination with the community and the city council.

“The farm workers movement was about securing basic human rights that were denied to some of the hardest working people in our state and country,” said Mayor Bass. “Their fight, their struggle, and their victories inspired me and inspired a generation of activists across the country. We honor the legacy of farm workers and the universal fight for dignity, equality, and fair working conditions for all. This March 30th – and every last Monday of March moving forward – will provide an opportunity for Angelenos to reflect on how the struggle of farm workers has elevated working people everywhere.”

Details: Read the Proclamation here: https://tinyurl.com/Farmworker-Day-Los-Angeles

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