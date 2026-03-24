San Pedro Bay Ports to Give Clean Air Action Plan Update on April 14

The ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach will give a progress update on the San Pedro Bay Ports Clean Air Action Plan or CAAP on April 14. The meeting will provide a summary of the recent CAAP Plus efforts, along with updates on 2025 accomplishments, priorities in 2026 and harbor craft strategies.

Find prior meeting presentations and minutes at: https://tinyurl.com/Clean-air-plan-update

Limited parking with validation will be available in the Superior Court of California parking garage at 101 Magnolia Ave. Find a map of nearby parking facilities: https://tinyurl.com/cn2rjujn

Updated in 2017, the CAAP is a comprehensive strategy for accelerating progress toward a zero-emissions future while protecting and strengthening the ports’ competitive position in the global economy. The document calls for the ports to reduce GHGs 40% below 1990 levels by 2030 and 80% below 1990 levels by 2050. The Clean Air Action Plan was originally approved in 2006. View the latest emissions inventories for the Port of Los Angeles and the Port of Long Beach.

The ports will take public comments at the advisory meeting to receive input on CAAP implementation. The agenda will be posted on the CAAP website prior to the meeting. For more information, visit cleanairactionplan.org.

Time: 9 to 11 a.m., April 14

Cost: Free

Details: Proceedings will be livestreamed. Participation is in-person only. Join the meeting at this link or call in at 408-418-9388 and enter access code 249 129 28206.

Venue: Port of Long Beach Administration Building 1st Floor Multipurpose Room, 415 W. Ocean Blvd., Long Beach

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