At-Risk Missing Child – Se Amaj Washington

The Long Beach Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating 11-year-old at-risk missing person Se Amaj Washington. Washington was last seen on March 22, about 2:15 p.m., leaving his foster home on his Black and Red BMX bicycle. He has no cell phone, no other tracking device on his person, and an unknown amount of money. Washington has run away in the past and was found in the local area. Per the reporting party, Washington may be carrying miscellaneous weapons in his backpack.

At-risk missing person Se Amaj Washington is described as follows:

Age: 11

Hair Color: Black

Eye Color: Brown

Height: 4’9″

Weight: 90lbs

Gender: Male

Race: Black

Clothing: Grey Nike hoodie, Blue Nike shorts, Grey Nike Jordan shoes Red/Black backpack.

Possible Destination: City of Compton

Jewelry: None

Scars/Marks/Tattoos: None

Medical Alerts: None

Anyone with information regarding this missing person is urged to call the LBPD missing persons detail at 562-570-7246 or LBPD Dispatch at 562-435-6711, or anonymously at 1-800-222-8477, www.lacrimestoppers.org.

Like this: Like Loading...